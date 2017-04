ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a man they say stole from a gas station on Tramway.

They say he distracted a clerk to steal cigarettes, and when the clerk confronted him, he pulled a gun.

Deputies say the manager of a nearby CVS store reported the man stole beer right before heading to the gas station.

His car is described as a Honda Fit with a New Mexico license plate FFH960.