UNM reopens portion of campus following redesign

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The well-known corner of the University of New Mexico campus where the bronze lobo stands is back open after being redesigned because of Albuquerque Rapid Transit construction.

The city and UNM leaders all planted the last tree there Monday morning. The area is named “Tight Grove” after UNM’s third president.

“He did a great deal to change the landscape, he had trees transplanted from the Rio Grande, the Sandias and yuccas,” said Chaouki Abdallah, Acting UNM President.

Among the changes on the corner — better walking areas.

The mayor says ART is on schedule and is about a third of the way complete.

