TV series to cover deadly 1993 Branch Davidian shootout

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A six-part television series covering a deadly standoff between the federal government and the Branch Davidians spiritual sect more than two decades ago will be filming in New Mexico starting this month.

The New Mexico Film Office announced Monday that locations for “Waco” will include everything from the rural reaches of Santa Fe County to urban spots and the studios just outside of the capital city.

Starring Michael Shannon and John Leguizamo, the series will premiere on Paramount Network in 2018. It will be directed by John Erick Dowdle and Dennie Gordon and produced by The Weinstein Co.

The series will explore the details leading up to and chronicling the 51-day standoff in which four federal agents were killed along with some 70 people inside the sect’s Texas compound.