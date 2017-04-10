Torrance County deputies say East Mountain death was a homicide

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Torrance County deputies now say the death in the East Mountains Friday was a homicide.

Authorities say the victim was a woman killed in a burglary gone wrong.

The victim was found dead in her home near Highway 217 and Gonzales Road.

The Torrance County Sheriff says they believe the woman was home alone when two burglars came in attempting to rob the place.

They won’t say how she was killed, but they do say they believe the burglars are teenagers from the area and are tied to a rash of burglaries in recent months.

At this point, they are not in custody.

The sheriff says his deputies are taking steps to protect the community until they can be arrested.

Authorities are still withholding the woman’s name.