Suspected serial robber responsible for 47 armed robberies

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The charges are quickly stacking up against a suspected serial robber.

Police suspect Paul Salas is responsible for at least 47 armed robberies in Albuquerque.

Prosecutors have not hit him with 231 charges, for everything from armed robbery, aggravated assault and conspiracy to child abuse and kidnapping.

Those child abuse charges are because children were present during the robberies and the kidnapping relates to his alleged actions with employees.

Monday Salas pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Once Salas is done facing charges in New Mexico, he also faces charges is Arizona.

He’s wanted for sex crimes there.