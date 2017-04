CHIMAYO, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe County Sheriff’s deputies want to ensure Good Friday pilgrims are safe on their pilgrimage to Chimayo this year.

Deputies will be increasing their patrols starting at noon Thursday when many start the annual trek.

Increased patrols include DWI checkpoints and traffic enforcement. You’ll see deputies on foot and on bike.

Thursday evening, they will be handing out glow sticks to pilgrims at several locations along the route.