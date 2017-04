ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Roswell Police are investigating a double stabbing.

It happened Sunday just before 10 p.m. near Crescent Drive and North Union Avenue. When police arrived, they found a 62-year-old man with a stab wound to his stomach and a 54-year-old woman with a stab wound to her shoulder.

According to Roswell Police, their 18-year-old daughter, Brianna Duran, is responsible.

Both victims were treated and released.

Duran was arrested Monday afternoon on aggravated battery charges.