Man hospitalized after shooting at U.S border patrol checkpoint

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Customs and border protection, along with New Mexico state authorities, are investigating a checkpoint shooting that occurred late Sunday night.

That landed one man in the hospital.

The border agency said Sunday night around 6 p.m. the U.S border patrol was questioning a man at a Las Cruces immigration checkpoint on I-25.

They said he brandished a gun and fired one shot in the direction of agents.

The agents then fired back and secured the scene.

That man was then air lifted and transported to the hospital.

His condition unknown at the time.

KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they come available.

