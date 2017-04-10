New Mexico medical pot board wants to add health conditions

SANTA FE, New Mexico (AP) — New Mexico officials want to expand the state’s list of qualifying conditions for medical marijuana, to include attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, autism and anxiety, among other ailments.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that the New Mexico Medical Cannabis Advisory Board also voted Friday to increase the amount and potency allowed for an approved user.

Other conditions the board wants to recognize include depression, chronic headaches, including migraines, sleep disorder and dystonia, a neurological condition that causes muscle spasms, tremors and other problems with movement.

The recommendations now go to the state Health Secretary Lynn Gallagher for final approval.

The board’s recommendations in November to add Alzheimer’s disease and opiate use disorder to its current list of 20 qualifying health conditions are still pending.