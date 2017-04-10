Monday’s Morning Rush Video, 5 Facts: Police lapel camera deal faces financial evaluation

The 5 Facts You Need to Know

1. A city council committee meets Monday night to discuss finalizing a contract for more lapel cameras for police officers. According to a December 2016 memo from the mayor’s office to the city council, the five-year proposed contract between the city and Taser would cost nearly $4.5 million. It would allow the Albuquerque Police Department to purchase 2,000 new lapel cameras. The city is looking to sign with Taser International, the same company that former APD Chief Ray Schultz brokered the first deal with prior to going to work for them, thus causing a conflict of interest. City officials told KRQE News 13 that the inspector general will be looking into the new contract to avoid any problems like before.

Full story: Albuquerque police lapel camera deal faces financial evaluation

2. KRQE News 13 is working to learn more from U.S. Customs and Border Protection about a shooting at a checkpoint that left one man injured. Border patrol says agents were questioning a man at a Las Cruces Immigration checkpoint on I-25. They say he pulled out a gun and fired one shot in the direction of agents. They fired back. That man was air lifted to the hospital, his condition unknown.

Full story: Man hospitalized after shooting at U.S border patrol checkpoint

3. It’s going to be a nice start to the workweek! Expect plenty of sunshine, warmer temperatures, and little wind Monday afternoon.

Full story: John’s Monday Morning Forecast

4. Neil Gorsuch is preparing for his first day on the job. The judge is scheduled to be sworn-in as the 101st justice of the Supreme Court at 7:00 a.m. local time. Chief Justice Roberts will administer the constitutional oath in a private ceremony and Gorsuch will take the judicial oath in the White House Rose Garden at 9 a.m. Gorsuch was confirmed Friday mostly along party lines.

Full story: Gorsuch takes Supreme Court seat after divisive confirmation

5. At least two potential candidates for the open University of New Mexico men’s basketball head coaching job are now out of the running. Yahoo Sports says Albuquerque native and current San Antonio Spurs assistant James Borrego took himself out of the running. Meanwhile, the Albuquerque Journal is reporting University of Texas – Arlington’s Scott Cross also withdrew his name from the job. UNM has declined to put a specific time table on when it hopes to name a new coach after firing Craig Neal more than a week ago.

The Morning’s Top Stories