Moisture will continue to stream into the eastern portion of the state over the next few days. By Wednesday there will be enough juice to support widespread showers and storms across east and central sections. Not only will we have a moisture coming in from the east but we will also have a weather disturbance rolling in from the west on Wednesday. The combination of moisture and the weather disturbance will give it our best shot at showers here in the metro area. The Albuquerque area will dry out for Thursday and Friday.

Mark’s Monday Evening Forecast View as list View as gallery Open Gallery