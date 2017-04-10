Man who allegedly killed girlfriend’s baby expected in court

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man who allegedly killed his girlfriend’s young son last year is expected in court Monday.

Albuquerque police say 14-month-old Jayden was killed by Jorge Ortega.

Investigators say the 29-year-old, was dating the baby’s mother and called her home to their apartment saying Jayden was unresponsive.

Police say the boy had bruises on his stomach and head, while Ortega was drunk, and had blood on his chest.

Ortega’s been charged with child abuse resulting in Jayden’s death.

He’s due in court for a pre-trial conference, with a jury trial set for next month.