ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Monday, a judge sentenced a serial burglar to 34 years behind bars.

Last year, Ramon Herrera terrorized neighbors in the Four-Hills area, even breaking into one home five times. Detectives used surveillance cameras and spotted Herrera leave a cigarette butt.

DNA evidence from that tied him to the crime. Herrera pleaded guilty to the charges back in January.