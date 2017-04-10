Los Lunas police asking for help identifying attempted car thieves

By Published:

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Los Lunas police need your help identifying some attempted car thieves caught on camera.

Surveillance video shows the scene unfolding at the Buffalo Wild Wings on Feb. 23.

Video shows a white 4-door GMC pickup pulls into the parking lot. A short time later, two men get out and punch out the locks on the truck next to them with a screwdriver.

As the men are sitting in the truck, out comes its owner. During a brief struggle, one of the men pulled out a black handgun. That’s when the two men and two women all got back in the truck and took off.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call Los Lunas Police.

