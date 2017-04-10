Local organization promotes Parkinson’s Awareness Month

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It is estimated to affect up to 1.5 million people in the United States and close to 9,000 people living in New Mexico, but one organization is looking to help raise awareness.

The New Mexico Parkinson’s Coalition has set up a lot of events in both the Duke City and the Capital during the month of April. Governor Susana Martinez has proclaimed April “Parkinson’s Awareness Month”.

Albuquerque’s event includes a Parkinson’s Awareness Fitness Challenge, an educational event, Relaxation through Breathing, on Saturday, April 8. On Thursday, April 20, Flying Star will host a fundraiser at the Flying Star Paseo and donate 10 percent of proceeds to the New Mexico Parkinson’s Coalition. On Wednesday, April 26, there will be a free community health fair at Sandia Labs Federal Credit Union offering east mountains residents information on health improvement resources.

In Santa Fe, in addition to the monthly Care Partners Connection and Parkinson’s Action Group, there will be a Parkinson’s Awareness Benefit Fiesta on Saturday, April 22, from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Pecos Trail Cafe. The event will feature dinner, music, a raffle and lots of fun. Twenty-five percent of the evening’s sales will be donated to the Coalition.

For more information on the Parkinson’s Awareness events, visit the New Mexico Parkinson’s Coalition website.