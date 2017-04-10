Lobos coaching search reaches NMSU coach Paul Weir

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The search for a new men’s basketball coach at the University of New Mexico continues. New Mexico State first year Head Coach Paul Weir is now in the mix.

NMSU Athletic Director Mario Moccia told KRQE Sports that he received a courtesy call last Friday from UNM.

The Lobos let Moccia know that they would be contacting Weir. He is the latest candidate mentioned in what has been a fairly interesting hunt for a coach. San Antonio Spurs assistant and Albuquerque Academy grad James Borrego was a frontrunner and had started negotiations with the Lobos before pulling himself out of consideration.

Weir led the Aggies to a 28-6 record this past season. He also led the team to a WAC Tournament Championship and NCAA Tournament bid.