Lobo Softball prevents Nevada sweep on Sunday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobos remain in second place in the Mountain West Conference after preventing a Nevada sweep on Sunday, 9-6. The Lobos are now 19-15 overall on the season and 5-4 in MW play. Utah State is the lone team ahead of UNM in the MW standings.

UNM trailed for most of this game but caught fire in the fifth inning. They got eight runs and four of those runs came off of one swing of the bat from Chelsea Johnson. She hit a towering grand slam home run to lengthen the Lobo lead, she now has four home runs on the season.

UNM will now hit the road playing in a three game series with San Diego State. Game 1 will be Thursday at 7 p.m.