KRQE Cares donations help provide shoes to hundreds of Albuquerque students

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Hundreds of students in Albuquerque are sporting a new pair of shoes thanks to your generosity.

Volunteers and teachers outfitted hundreds of students at Navajo Elementary School on Friday with brand new pairs of shoes.

Each student also got some new school supplies, including books. It’s all part of the “KRQE Cares” shoe drive put on by the Assistance League of Albuquerque, United Healthcare, Payless and KRQE.

All schools getting shoes are Title 1, which means they have a high number of underprivileged students.