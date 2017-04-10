John’s Monday Morning Forecast

It’s going to be a nice start to the workweek! Expect plenty of sunshine, warmer temperatures, and little wind Monday afternoon. A weather disturbance will approach the state for midweek. Ahead of it, the winds will start to crank up across the state on Tuesday. By Wednesday, the disturbance will cross the state, pulling up southerly moisture with it. Albuquerque will have a shot at a few showers, but most of the action will be across the east, with the heaviest rain in the southeast.

The disturbance clears out for Thursday. Aside from a few lingering showers across the east, it will be a warm and quiet end to the week. The weekend will be nice and warm before a cold front moves in late Sunday cooling temperatures for the start of next week.