Isotopes win against Salt Lake with a walk off

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Isotopes had to go an extra inning before downing the Salt Lake Bees 3-2. The game was the finale of a five game home opening series for the Isotopes. With the game tied at two in the bottom of the 10th PCL doubles leader Raimel Tapia drove in the game winning run on, you guessed it, a double.

Isotopes starting pitcher Ryan Carpenter allowed only one run on six hits in six innings of work. He also struck out six batters. The number six was very prominent in his day. He received a no decision. Fight hander German Marquez made his debut in relief of Carpenter and allowed a run during the two innings he pitched.

He was followed by Austin House. The former Lobo pitched two innings of scoreless ball, did not allow a runner and was credited with the win. The 4-1 Isotopes will now get on the road for the first time this season starting Tuesday. The Isotopes have a 7:35 p.m. start time at Reno.

 

 

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s