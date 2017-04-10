Isotopes win against Salt Lake with a walk off

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Isotopes had to go an extra inning before downing the Salt Lake Bees 3-2. The game was the finale of a five game home opening series for the Isotopes. With the game tied at two in the bottom of the 10th PCL doubles leader Raimel Tapia drove in the game winning run on, you guessed it, a double.

Isotopes starting pitcher Ryan Carpenter allowed only one run on six hits in six innings of work. He also struck out six batters. The number six was very prominent in his day. He received a no decision. Fight hander German Marquez made his debut in relief of Carpenter and allowed a run during the two innings he pitched.

He was followed by Austin House. The former Lobo pitched two innings of scoreless ball, did not allow a runner and was credited with the win. The 4-1 Isotopes will now get on the road for the first time this season starting Tuesday. The Isotopes have a 7:35 p.m. start time at Reno.