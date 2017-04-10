In The Kitchen: Frozen Food With Dairy Max

Sara Robbins, Registered Dietitian from Dairy Max, joined New Mexico Living to explain the best ways to freeze food.

There is a wide range of food that can be frozen and reused, from milk to fruits and veggies, take advantage of saving and reusing your food and meals, instead of throwing them away.

One tip Sara shared, is to keep air away from food to avoid freezer burn. Cover the food with a piece of plastic wrap before sealing the container.

For more tips, visit their website.

