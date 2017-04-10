Illinois man to stand trial in 2003 killing in New Mexico

CLOVIS, N.M. (AP) – A 69-year-old Illinois man is about to go on trial in a New Mexico killing that authorities allege was motivated by robbery.

William Hadix was arrested in September 2015 in Illinois’ Cumberland County where he’d moved from Clovis several months after the 2003 shooting death of Jessie Clyde “J.C.” Tucker.

Authorities allege Hadix fatalyl shot Tucker while stealing more than $2,500 from him at Tucker’s storage business.

The Eastern New Mexico News (https://goo.gl/PK0w3i ) reports that court documents state that Cory Van Cleave said in July 2015 that Hadix said he’d killed Tucker and that Hadix asked Van Cleave to melt the gun used in the killing.

Hadix faces charges of first-degree murder, armed robbery and tampering with evidence.

The trial is scheduled to start Wednesday in state District Court.