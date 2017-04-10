Grand jury indicts man accused of shooting deputy, killing Ruidoso woman

RUIDOSO, N.M. (KRQE) – A grand jury indicted a man accused of shooting a deputy and killing a woman with an ax.

Deputies say 25-year-old Andrew Magill decapitated Mary Ann Moorhouse at a ranch near Ruidoso Downs earlier this month.

Investigators say Magill told police he was Jesus, his dad was God and he had to chop a woman’s head off with an ax. He later got into a struggle with a deputy at a hospital and shot him. That deputy is recovering.

Prosecutors say Magill suffers from mental illness, and they are trying to keep him behind bars.

