For Your Information: Tax Tips From The Top Gun

Alan Kifer, the Top Gun Tax Advisor, joined New Mexico Living to let us know what we can do this week to maximize our tax debt. This year’s tax deadline is Tuesday, April 18, and Alan has some tips to help us. First, maximize your tax-deferred account contributions. Next, be sure to itemize your deductions, the use Schedule A. Last, file for an automatic six-month extension.

Alan’s Special TAX Formula:

T = Take personal responsibility to legally lower your taxes.

A = Awareness of what you can and can’t do.

X = The X-Factor: Are you going to file on time or are you going to File an Extension?

