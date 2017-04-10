For The Family: Gifting Rabbits For Easter

Bill Velasquez, President of New Mexico House Rabbit Society, joined New Mexico Living to talk to us about the pros and cons of adopting a rabbit as a pet.

With Easter just days away, the idea of giving a rabbit as an Easter gift seems to increase, but there are things your family should consider before you do. Rabbits are social creatures and do like to have a companion, but make sure to have them spayed or neutered before bringing them home.

Because many times rabbits are adopted and then surrendered during the Easter Holiday, Animal Welfare Department will be suspending rabbit adoptions from Monday, April 10 until Monday, April 17. Rabbit adoptions may resume on Tuesday, April 18.

