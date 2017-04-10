Fans gather for ‘Better Call Saul’ season premiere watch party

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Monday night, it was the season three premiere of Breaking Bad spin-off Better Call Saul.

People showed up to Tractor Brewing on Fourth Street near Menaul for a special watch party, hoping to see Jimmy’s transition to Saul Goodman this season.

Fans KRQE News 13 spoke to say the series has become a favorite, shining a light on Albuquerque.

“I think it’s exciting that they come show off our city. Hey, it’s about time we get a good reputation here,” said Francisco Cordova, a fan of the show.

“It made it feel more like home as opposed to any other show that’s out there. You know, it’s like…but this one made it a personal connection because it’s Albuquerque,” said Marq Smith, event organizer.

Fans are also looking forward to appearance of drug kingpin Gus.

If you missed out Monday night, Tractor Brewing will continue to show the series every week.