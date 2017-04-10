Crib simulates car ride experience to get infants to sleep

MAX MOTOR DREAMS

How do you get your infant to sleep? Many parents find that a ride in the car is the best therapy for a restless baby.

You may soon see a brand new crib in stores designed to simulate the sensation of a moving car. The “Max Motor Dreams” looks a lot like a regular bassinet, but it has a large “Ford” logo on it. A speaker under the baby plays gentle engine sounds and the base of the crib rocks slowly from side to side, simulating the sensation of a moving car.

There are also LED lights on the side of the crib that simulate passing streetlights.

According to Ford, the crib was first designed for an ad campaign to promote its Max line of cars.

Right now, CNN reports that the “Max Motor Dreams” is just a prototype, but the company is now considering mass-producing it due to the popularity of the product.

