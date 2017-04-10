Community Calendar: UNM International Festival

Pablo Torres from the Global Education Office and Jacqueline Paul from the Center for English Language and American Culture, joined New Mexico Living to invite us to their annual celebration of our global community.

The Global Education Office’s annual International Festival is a special opportunity for everyone in the University of New Mexico and Albuquerque communities to come together to experience a taste of the world in one place on one day.

The event is Thursday, April 13, on the UNM campus, just outside of the SUB, between 10 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.

For complete details, go to their website or Facebook.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living