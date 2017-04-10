City officials break ground on Civic Plaza renovations

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New and exciting things are coming to Civic Plaza.

City officials broke ground on a number of renovations Monday. A new interactive fountain and new amphitheater-style seating are planned around the stage.

A new large video display, lighting and an upgraded sound system will also be installed, along with a new playground.

“We want to make continual improvements, make sure people want to be here, that they can be here, that it works for them, and all the reasons you would love to come down here in our community,” Mayor Richard Berry said.

The upgrades are expected to cost about $4 million. Renovations are expected to be complete in November.

