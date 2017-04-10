City discourages parents from buying their kids rabbits for Easter

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city is encouraging parents to buy their kids chocolate bunnies and not real ones this Easter.

It warns rabbits are not good starter pets, especially for children. The president of the New Mexico House Rabbit Society says rabbits need just as much care, attention and as many vet visits as a dog or a cat.

They also live up to 14 years.

“They pick up two baby rabbits not knowing they have a boy and a girl, and four months later they have little babies and females are induced ovulators so they’re pregnant again the same day they give birth,” said Bill Velasquez, New Mexico Rabbit Society.

City shelters will not be adopting out rabbits until after Easter to avoid impulse buying.