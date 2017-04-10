APS applying for $50K grant to study Native American learning

Albuquerque Public Schools.
(KRQE/File Photo) - Albuqueruqe Public Schools - APS District Office Uptown

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools are applying for a grant to study Native American students’ learning styles and develop new policies that boost performance, according to the Albuquerque Journal.

The district hopes to win the $50,000 grant which would fund a team of teacher researchers who would spend 16 months on the study.

APS will submit the grant to the Spencer Foundation later this month.

This comes shortly after Gov. Martinez vetoed the measure that would require efforts in 23 districts, to investigate how Native American students best learn.

