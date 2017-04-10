Animal Welfare sweep leaves six animals in protective custody

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Several pets could be in safer hands Monday morning after an Animal Welfare sweep turned up hundreds of violations in Bernalillo County.

Thursday, the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office Animal Cruelty Task Force issued more than 260 animal welfare violations and took six animals into protective custody.

Nearly a dozen of animals were surrendered voluntarily.

The sheriff’s department says sweeps like this not only protect animals but they often see a correlation between animal cruelty and other crimes.

