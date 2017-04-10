Albuquerque police track down burglary suspect

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A burglary suspect was caught red-handed after his license plate led police right to him.

The Albuquerque Police Department says a witness saw 57-year-old Steve Anderson leaving a home near Menaul and Washington over the weekend.

That witness gave officers his description and his license plate number, so they tracked Anderson down.

When he was taken into custody, officers found several items inside his vehicle matching what was taken during the break-in and he eventually admitted to the burglary.

Anderson has an arrest record dating back to 1995. He was booked into MDC but is already back out on the streets.