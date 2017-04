ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department needs help identifying a man caught on camera.

Police say he stole $500 worth of merchandise from Lowe’s Home Improvement store and when an employee confronted him, he pulled a crow bar out and threatened to hit people with it.

The man got away in a silver Volkswagon two-door.

Call Crime Stoppers at 843-STOP if you recognize him.