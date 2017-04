ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s “The Great Ape-ril” at the Albuquerque BioPark and what better way to celebrate than a newborn Siamang.

Siamang parents and BioPark residents, 28-year-old Brian and 25-year-old Johore welcomed their new baby last week.

This is the pair’s third offspring, including 3-year-old Tika. The gender has not yet been determined on this latest bundle of joy.

You can catch mom, dad and the whole family out in their habitat daily.