Two Sandia Labs scientist could soon save you money

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The work of two Sandia Labs scientists may soon start saving you money. The pair says their study of metal moving on metal could cut cost for cell phones, charging cables, headphones and more.

“This is a chamber for experimental devices that can reproduce conditions like those in outer space.”

Nicholas Argibay shows off the high-tech equipment he uses to study metal on metal connections for satellites in space.

“I am a tribologist. That’s the study of friction,” he said.

Argibay researches how materials act when they come into contact with each other.

“Kind of informs how engineers develop systems, say for satellites, cars and so on,” he said.

Much of this Sandia Labs scientist’s work is top secret, but Argibay is excited to share his recent collaboration with fellow, Sandia scientist Michael Chandross.

“A much bigger impact potential then I ever could have hoped to make,” he gleamed.

The two found they can predict friction simply by studying what happens to the individual atoms involved.

“We sort of know the fundamentals of how metals interact,” said Argibay.

“And that’s a pretty large breakthrough,” said Chandross.

Currently, engineers estimate friction to make metal coatings for cell phones or computers.

“Which means they have to have much thicker coatings, much larger tolerances, things weigh more, things cost more,” explained Chandross.

With this new discovery, they can precisely predict friction.

“That allows you to make thinner coatings, which saves a lot of money,” he said.

Chandross says making the gold coatings for cell phones alone, just a tenth thinner, equates to a billion dollars in savings which, in turn, helps your bottom line. And you don’t have to be a tribologist to understand that.

These two aren’t stopping at cell phones, they say design changes for wind turbines could be next.

“So, imagine 50 percent reduction in costs and 50 percent increase in efficiency in a world that’s moving towards 50 percent production through wind,” Argibay explained.