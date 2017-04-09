The Latest: Islamic State claims Egypt church bombings

CAIRO (AP) — The Latest on the bombing of two churches in Egypt (all times local):

3 p.m.

The Islamic State group has claimed the bombing of two Egyptian churches in separate cities, which killed at least 37 people and wounded around 100.

The claim was published by the militant group’s Aamaq news agency. It provided no further details.

The extremists have claimed previous attacks against Egypt’s Coptic minority, and had recently vowed to step up attacks against Christians, who they view as an ally of the West in a war against Islam.

___

2:40 p.m.

Germany has condemned the bombing of a Coptic church in Egypt and called for the perpetrators to be brought to justice.

Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said in a statement Sunday that “the aim of the perpetrators, to drive a wedge between people of different faiths living peacefully side-by-side, mustn’t be allowed to happen.”

He spoke after a bomb went off at a church in the Nile Delta town of Tanta, killing at least 26 people and wounding dozens. Another bomb went off hours shortly thereafter at a church in the coastal city of Alexandria, killing at least 11 people and wounding 35.

No one immediately claimed either attack, but Islamic extremists have repeatedly targeted Egypt’s Christian minority in the past.

An Islamic State affiliate based in the Sinai Peninsula claimed an attack on a Cairo church in December that killed around 30 people, and vowed more attacks on Christians.

___

2:35 p.m.

Gaza’s Hamas rulers have condemned a church bombing in Egypt’s Nile Delta.

In a statement Sunday, the Islamic militant group described the attack as “a crime.”

Spokesman Fawzi Barhoum said “Hamas wishes safety, security, stability and prosperity for Egypt and its people.”

The explosion in the town of Tanta killed at least 26 people as Coptic Christians were celebrating Palm Sunday. Barhoum spoke before a second blast at a church in the coastal city of Alexandria killed 11 people and wounded dozens.

Hamas took over Gaza in 2007 after ousting forces loyal to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. Its relationship with neighboring Egypt has declined after the military ousted Islamist President Mohammed Morsi in 2013.

Hamas has been attempting to improve ties with Cairo.

___

2:30 p.m.

Israel has sent its condolences to Egypt following the deadly bombing at a church in the Nile Delta, north of Cairo.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office says Sunday that it wishes a speedy recovery to the wounded as well. It says “the world has to come together and fight terrorism everywhere.”

Israel has grown closer to the Egyptian leadership over shared interests in the region, including Iran’s growing influence.

The bomb ripped through a church in the town of Tanta that was packed with Palm Sunday worshippers. Coptic Christians make up 10 percent of Egypt’s population, and have been repeatedly targeted by Islamic extremists.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the latest attack.

___

2:20 p.m.

Egypt’s Health Ministry says an explosion at a church in the coastal city of Alexandria has killed 11 people, and wounded at least 35 others.

It appeared to be the second attack targeting Egypt’s Coptic Christians, after a bomb in a church in the Nile Delta town of Tanta killed 26 people and wounded more than 70.

The ministry said the explosion went off at Saint Mark’s Church in Alexandria, where Pope Tawadros II had earlier celebrated Palm Sunday.

No one immediately claimed either attack, but Islamic extremists have repeatedly targeted Egypt’s Christian minority in the past.

An Islamic State affiliate based in the Sinai Peninsula claimed an attack on a Cairo church in December that killed around 30 people, and vowed more attacks on Christians.

___

1:15 p.m.

French President Francois Hollande has expressed solidarity with Egypt following a deadly bombing at a church in the Nile Delta, north of Cairo.

In a written statement after Sunday’s attack, Hollande says “one more time, Egypt is hit by terrorists who want to destroy its unity and its diversity.”

He says France “mobilizes all its forces in association with the Egyptian authorities in the fight against terrorism,” and offers condolences to the families of the victims.

The bomb ripped through a church in the town of Tanta that was packed with Palm Sunday worshippers. Coptic Christians make up 10 percent of Egypt’s population, and have been repeatedly targeted by Islamic extremists.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the latest attack.

__

12:30 p.m.

Pope Francis has decried a deadly attack on a Coptic church in Egypt during Palm Sunday celebrations, just weeks before his planned visit to Cairo.

The pontiff expressed his “deep condolences to my brother, Pope Tawadros II, the Coptic church and all of the dear Egyptian nation,” and said he was praying for the dead and wounded in the attack. Word of the bombing came as Francis himself was marking Palm Sunday in St. Peter’s Square.

The pontiff asked God “to convert the hearts of those who spread terror, violence and death, and also the hearts of those who make, and traffic in, weapons.”

The pope’s remarks on the church attack were handed to him on a piece of paper after he remembered the victims of the Stockholm attack Friday night. The bombing killed 25 people and wounded another 71, according to Egyptian officials.

___

11 a.m.

An Egyptian official says a church bombing north of Cairo has killed 21 people and wounded another 38.

Magdi Awad, the head of the provincial ambulance service, confirmed the toll from the bombing of a church in Tanta that was packed with Palm Sunday worshippers.

No one immediately claimed the attack.

Coptic Christians make up 10 percent of Egypt’s population and have repeatedly been targeted by Islamic extremists.

___

10:15 a.m.

Egypt state media says a bomb has gone off in a church in the Nile Delta, causing casualties.

The MENA news agency attributed the report to unnamed Interior Ministry officials, who provided no further details.

The explosion took place in the town of Tanta as Coptic Christians were marking Palm Sunday. Christians make up around 10 percent of Egypt’s population and have repeatedly been targeted by Islamic extremists.