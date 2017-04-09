Spaceport relay race tests runners

TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, N.M. (KRQE) – For Spaceport America’s first annual Spaceport Relay Race, runners must cross a vast desert that colonists from Mexico in the 1600’s called the Jornada del Muerto, journey of the dead man. It is a name you still see on maps today.

Spaceport America, New Mexico’s purpose made launch facility, sits right in the middle of the hot and forbidding terrain.

24 teams of runners started 180 miles away in El Paso, Texas on Saturday at dawn. They ran all night and much of Sunday.

Navigating the two lane pavement with no real shoulder, Alex Southworth of Rio Rancho plods methodically across the scorched landscape.

“It’s a great way to see scenery and new places and really just have a fun time with your team,” she says at a runner change point.

Race director Marc Heon says participants enjoy the grueling challenge of ultra long distance running, but for reasons others may not understand.

“It comes down to a sense of comradery with your team,” he says.

“You’re trying to finish it together and you have to work together to get to the end. It’s not about how fast you are. It’s truly about crossing the finish line together as a group.”

For the race, the sprawling spaceport ramp that will one day host rocket ships is filled with food vendors, space-themed characters in costume and loud rock music echoing across the pavement.

Spaceport America has been in a holding pattern on space tourism for years, waiting for the arrival of the much delayed Virgin Galactic SpaceshipTwo. The Virgin craft is scheduled to carry paying space tourists briefly out of the atmosphere over New Mexico, but technical delays and two fatal accidents have set the program back.

Management at Spaceport America has been scrambling to create public events and also attract other space and aviation companies to do other work at the facility. Other work helps pay some of the bills until anchor tenant Virgin arrives.

“We’ve got five strong partners that are doing some great things,” says Spaceport America CEO Dan Hicks.

“Thirty-nine vertical launches already.”

One of the partners is Boeing. The company has been testing its prototype manned spacecraft here.

The Starliner is one of two spacecraft that will take the place of the space shuttle for America.

Many runners in the relay race were attracted by the opportunity to see the Spaceport in person.

“When the spaceport first was envisioned, I was kinda not that supportive,” says Andrew Bencomo of Las Cruces, NM.

“And then I thought, you know. 30 years ago, they said people building computers in their garages, Bill Gates and them were crazy. So, now you wonder, what this could bring.”

Virgin Galactic’s Chief Astronaut Instructor and other Virgin staffers are among the runners at the relay race.

Aerospace Engineer Beth Moses once trained NASA astronauts how to spacewalk and build the International Space Station.

She says Virgin Galactic is in a race of its own, anxious to begin operations in New Mexico.

Moses says the company will get here as quickly as it safely can.