Police: Alleged drunk driver admits to crashing into Albuquerque market

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)– An alleged drunk driver caused hundreds of dollars in damage to a Central Avenue business reportedly on purpose.

According to a criminal complaint, 35-year-old Nathaniel Curley, who self-identifies as Kira Robles, crashed into the Fiesta Flea Market Saturday night.

Police say when asked about how much alcohol he had to drink, Curley responded with “not enough”.

The complaint states Curley told police he crashed into the business on purpose upset after finding out he was cheated on.

The judge also set a bond of $2,500 cash or surety for another case.

Police say he caused at least a thousand dollars worth of damage to the Fiesta Flea Market.