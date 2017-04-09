Northwest Albuquerque home destroyed after overnight fire

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)– Firefighters say a northwest Albuquerque home is a total loss after an overnight fire.

Albuquerque Firefighters were called to a house near Costa Blanca and Cadiz Street around 2 a.m. Sunday morning.

When crews arrived on scene they saw heavy flames pouring from the house.

AFD says the homeowners were able to evacuate themselves, but one was transported to the hospital for evaluation.

Despite the crew’s hard work, the house what unable to be saved.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.