Motorcycle organization searching for answers in member’s recent death

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)– Members of the motorcycle community are speaking out looking for answers into the killing of one of their members.

59-year-old Earl Roybal was shot and killed at the Hose It self-service car wash near Coors and Quail back in March.

Friends and family of Roybal, who sometimes went by Payaso, say they’re upset that no charges have been filed in the case.

APD says the shooter called police. News 13 cameras captured a man detained in the back of a patrol car.

The New Mexico Motorcycle Rights Organization held a press conference Sunday saying they haven’t heard any updates from police.

Roybal’s vigil brought out hundreds.

Roybal was an army veteran who family says had a passion for helping other veterans.