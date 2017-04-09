MDC corrections officer accused of threatening wife with shotgun

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A night of birthday celebrations takes a nasty turn.

Now, a Metropolitan Detention Center correctional officer is facing charges, accused of attacking his wife and kids even chasing his wife out with a shotgun.

“You’re charged with aggravated battery against a household member, and child abuse,” said Judge Michelle Castillo Dowler in court during Tyler Nafus’ arraignment.

Nafus, 25, is used to being at MDC locking up inmates, but this weekend, he found himself behind bars.

In a criminal complaint, Nafus’ wife told police they’d been out Friday night for a surprise birthday party for him. She then told police after the party, Nafus made a comment to her that he’d quote “kill anyone for her.”

When they arrived to their home near Paseo Del Norte, she told police her husband began to choke her yelling, “I’m going to kill you.” Their two young children were home at the time.

She then told police one of the kids yelled at their father to stop hurting her and then said Nafus pushed the child out of the way. Moments later she said Nafus physically threw her out of the home, then loading a shotgun and chased her down the street yelling that he’d kill her.

“Standard conditions apply including no firearms or dangerous weapons, it doesn’t matter if you need one for your job or not, my conditions are that you cannot have one,” said Judge Dowler.

The judge told Nafus he couldn’t make contact with his wife or child and he remains out of jail on a $40,000 cash or surety bond.