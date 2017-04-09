Lobo Softball prevents Nevada sweep on Sunday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobos remain in 2nd place in the Mountain West Conference after preventing a Nevada sweep on Sunday, 9-6. The Lobos are now 19-15 overall on the season and 5-4 in MW play. Utah State is the lone team ahead of UNM in the MW standings.

UNM trailed for most of this game, but caught fire in the 5th inning. They got 8 runs and 4 of those runs came off of one swing of the bat from Chelsea Johnson. She hit a towering grand slam home run to lengthen the Lobo lead, she now has 4 HR’s on the season.

UNM will now hit the road playing in a 3 game series with San Diego State. Game 1 will be Thursday at 7 pm.