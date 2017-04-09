Hundreds gather for massive Easter egg hunt at Mariposa Basin Park

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)– Some local kids got a head-start on Easter with a massive egg hunt and a visit with the Easter bunny himself.

Harvest Fellowship in Taylor Ranch held its Easter Eggstravaganza at Mariposa Basin Park Sunday afternoon featuring an egg hunt and plenty of other activities for kids.

Of course the Easter Bunny was there for photo ops.

Organizers estimate close to a-thousand people turned out, but with more than 50-thousand eggs hidden around the park there was plenty of loot to go around.