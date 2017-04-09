Chris’ Sunday Forecast

A cool, more seasonable day is ahead after a cold front rolled through Saturday night. This front did not bring any moisture to the state, but instead more wind and slightly cooler temperatures. The winds will be the strongest this afternoon across northern and eastern New Mexico. Red Flag Warnings are up for most of eastern New Mexico today. This is where wind gusts could reach 45 mph so these types of conditions mean that you can not do any outdoor burning today.

after a brief cool down for today, temperatures will start to warm back up for the beginning of the week. Afternoon temps will be warmer than normal for the middle and latter portion of the upcoming week.

The big weather story by mid-week will be increasing moisture across central and eastern New Mexico. This moisture will act as fuel to trigger scattered storms across the central and eastern half of the state. Albuquerque will have a shot at rain on Wednesday. Stay with KRQE for more weather updates.