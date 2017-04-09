Bryce Alford happy to be back in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – La Cueva graduate Bryce Alford is back in Albuquerque as a special guest for this year’s New Mexico Sports Hall of Fame Banquet.

The former bear completed his college career at UCLA under his dad and former University Coach Steve Alford. It was a great college career for Bryce, breaking school records and making it to three NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 games, but the question now is what is in store ahead.

“I will be signing with an agent on Monday and start moving forward from that and just be training and working out. I will go to port smith, which is the senior combine and then hopefully just get a bunch of workouts with teams in May and June and see where it goes. I am trying to play professionally for as long as I can,” said Alford.

The Hall of Fame Banquet is Sunday afternoon and tickets are still on sale.