Belen man arrested after allegedly chasing girlfriend down I-25

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)– A man accused of chasing his girlfriend down I-25 is sitting in jail facing multiple charges.

According to a criminal complaint, Isleta Police say they responded along I-25 to reports of a truck doing donuts in the median and driving the wrong way through traffic.

Police say they found 29-year-old Lance Swapp’s girlfriend about a mile down the highway waving frantically for help.

When police made contact with her, she told them Swapp pulled over and started foaming at the mouth and acting strange so she tried to get out of the truck. She says Swapp grabbed her and tried to pull her back in, but she was able to escape. She says that’s when he started to chase her.

Police eventually arrested Swapp and found meth on him and a shot gun in the truck.

Swapp in jail on a $10,000 cash or surety bond.