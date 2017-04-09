APD arrests convicted armed robber with help of gym membership

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)– APD nabbed a convicted armed robber with the help of his gym membership.

According to a criminal complaint, 26-year-old Rickey Vigil pretended to buy something at the Walgreens on Coors back in March. When the cashier, who was eight months pregnant, opened the cash drawer, police say he pushed her against the shelving behind her causing her to fall to the floor.

Police says Vigil grabbed more than $200 and ran out and that’s when the woman standing behind him in line went after him.

The woman was able to rip his hoodie pocket making his phone and keys fall out.

Police used a warrant to check his Planet Fitness card and identified him.

Vigil is charged with robbery and aggravated battery.

Vigil was released from jail on bond.