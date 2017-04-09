Albuquerque mom mourns death of son killed in stabbing

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – His family admits he had a rough past, but says he was working hard to get his life back on track until something tragic happened.

“I just asked him how he was doing and he said, ‘hey ugly, I love you,’ and that was it,” said Renee Wahler.

Those were the last words Wahler heard from her son, Kenneth Torres, before he was killed last month.

“I just, was in total disbelief. I just did not want to hear it,” she said.

Rio Rancho Police said Torres was killed last month in a neighborhood near Unser and Idalia. They said Joseph Vargas admitted to stabbing Torres and another man that night.

Wahler said even though police have Vargas in custody, the pain is still unbearable.

“When I found out, I didn’t know how to feel, because it doesn’t bring him back,” said Wahler.

Torres leaves behind a one year old son, Jeremiah. His family admits he got in to some trouble with the law before his son’s birth, but they now credit Jeremiah for helping get his dad’s life back on track.

“He bought himself a car. He bought Jeremiah a little car. You know, so he really did change for him,” said Monica Torres, his sister.

Now his family said they will do their best to move on, and remind Jeremiah every day how much his father loved him.

“You are an inspiration to me, you know. I’m going to watch your son, and I’m going to watch mom for us,” said Torres.

“I’m proud of him. I love him, and I don’t know how I’m going to live without him,” said Wahler.

Torres’ funeral was last Friday at Sacred Heart. His mother said about 400 of his friends came by to show their support.

Rio Rancho Police said they are still searching for other people involved in Torres’ death. Vargas is charged with an open count of murder among other charges.