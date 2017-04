ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was retro night out at Isotopes Park on Saturday, and the Isotopes, AKA The Dukes, would put on a hit parade for a big 12-5 victory. The ‘Topes had 16 hits in this game with multiple home runs and a cycle performance from shortstop Pat Valaika.

The Isotopes are now 2-1 on the season. They will play game four of their five games series with the Bees on Monday game time is 1:35 p.m.